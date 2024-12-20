According to a Maariv survey published today, the coalition led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has begun to weaken, with the political blocks map showing 49 seats for the coalition versus 61 for the opposition block, even without Arab parties.

Yesh Atid and the United Right each gain one seat, while the Democrats, led by Yair Golan, lose one seat.

The Religious Zionist party, led by Bezalel Smotrich, remains below the electoral threshold. A new party, led by former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, continues to rise and is expected to capture 25 seats, weakening Likud to just 21.

29% of the public support the dismissal of the Attorney General, Gali Baharav-Miara, while 40% of Israelis oppose it, and 14% believe the role should be split.

A majority of coalition voters support the Attorney General's dismissal - 65%, while opposition voters oppose - 69%.

On the topic of hostages, 74%, a vast majority of Israelis, believe in striving for a full deal to return all hostages, even for a ceasefire in Gaza. This view is supported not just by 84% of opposition party voters but also by a majority of 57% of current coalition voters. Only 16% support a partial deal, and another 10% are undecided.

Regarding the recent developments in Syria, a majority of 61% of Israelis think that the IDF should remain in the areas it has taken control of in the border region as needed until the situation in Syria stabilizes.