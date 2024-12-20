The IDF on Friday morning released photos from the preparation and deployment of Israel Air Force troops ahead of Thursday’s attack in Yemen .

Combat aircraft and aerial vehicles of the IAF flew nearly 2,000 kilometers and attacked, using over 60 bombs, military targets of the Houthi terror regime along the western coastline and deep within Yemen.

Among the targets: Fuel and oil tanks, two power stations, and eight tugboats, the disabling of which severely impacts the military operations of the Houthi forces.

צילום: דובר צה"ל

