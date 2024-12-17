To mark the Day of Appreciation for Wounded IDF Veterans, the Defense Ministry's Department of Rehabilitation published up-to-date data regarding the casualties of the war currently being treated.

Among those being treated by the department, over 13,500 were wounded in the Swords of Iron War, and 1,500 of them were wounded twice. 51% of them are between the ages of 18 and 30, and 66% are reservists.

Of the 8,500 casualties who sustained physical injuries: 287 suffered head injuries, 87 of them suffered severe head trauma and 40 are in moderate condition; 10 soldiers are wheelchair-bound; 68 amputees have been fitted for prosthetics; 26 have undergone 3d printed skull reconstruction; 12 have lost an eye and needed prosthetics. 37% suffered limb injuries, mostly orthopedic, 7% suffered spinal injuries, 9% suffered internal injuries, and 9% suffered hearing damage.

About 5,200 soldiers have been determined to be suffering psychological effects, for 3,350 of them, this is the main casualty and they are suffering from anxiety, depression, adjustment disorders, and other symptoms; approximately 1,300 have been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Following the October 7th Massacre, 19,500 people, including veterans of past wars, have requested treatment from the Department of Rehabilitation.

Over the past year, the department has changed its work methods and adjusted its responses to the patient's needs: department representatives waited at hospitals for the arrival of the wounded and registered them immediately, a contact from the service unit was assigned to each patient, all rehabilitation needs were provided to those who were wounded in the current war without having to be examined by a medical committee and without bureaucracy.

In addition, 96 homes were made accessible, 60 new medical vehicles were adapted, and vehicles were prepared for approximately 368 patients who needed a vehicle immediately. To tend to the severely wounded, a special nursing department for young people was opened at a hospital and dozens of the world's most advanced prosthetics were purchased.

To tend to mental health patients some 900 new therapists were enlisted, 10 treatment farms were opened across the country, mobile mental health clinics began operations, and three balance houses were opened. In addition, an app called "The Guide to PTSD" was launched and has 20 thousand downloads and 11,200 calls were answered by the "One Soul" mental health hotline.

Additionally, the department has been treating older patients (approximately 20 thousand over 67) and initiated house calls to make it easier for the patients to receive benefits as well as house calls by doctors and nurses to severely wounded veterans over the age of 65.