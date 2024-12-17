Minister of Defense Israel Katz clarified on Tuesday morning that Israel will maintain security control over Gaza and will retain full freedom of operation.

"My stance on Gaza is clear. After we defeat Hamas's military and governmental power in Gaza, with full freedom of operation, just like in Judea and Samaria. We will not allow any terrorists to organize in Gaza against Israeli towns and citizens. We will not allow the reality to return to what it was before October 7th," Minister Katz stated.

His clarification comes in response to a report by Channel 12 according to which he met with a US official and conveyed a message that Israel is not interested in controlling Gaza.

According to the report, the Defense Minister told the American official that "Israel does not want neither military control nor civil rule over the civilians. There are no decisions regarding [Jewish] settlements in Gaza."

Regarding the Palestinian Authority, the official claimed that Katz told him that "Israel protects the PA from Iran and Hamas. It must be moved to the moderate side."

On Monday, Katz participated in a session of the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, claiming that Israel is "closer than ever" to a prisoner swap-ceasefire deal with Hamas.

"There will be a vast majority in support of the deal which is on the table. We are closer than we ever were - and it's better to speak less," Katz stated.

"I placed the hostages' return at the top of the Ministry's priority list. The Philadelphi Corridor and the Netzarim Corridor will not be an obstacle to implementing a deal. There is flexibility from the other side on these issues," he added.