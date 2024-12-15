Large amounts of police were called and deployed checkpoints around Route 1, the main Tel Aviv Jerusalem highway, on Sunday due to a report of two suspects carrying rifles in the area.

The "Tequila" counterterror squad was called and helicopters circled the area to search for suspects.

Following the searches, the police updated that the suspicious vehicle was stopped at the Latrun Junction, between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, and the driver was taken for questioning by the ISA. At the same time, explosives experts searched the vehicle to rule out threats.