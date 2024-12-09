Surveillance footage published on Monday shows the moment when a UAV from Yemen struck an apartment building in Yavne.

The IDF stated that the Yemeni UAV was not identified by the Air Force's systems and therefore no attempt was made to intercept it.

Yavne residents managed to catch the UAV on camera a short time before it impacted the building.

Assistant Battalion Chief Shalom Davidovitz from the Fire and Rescue Service reported that "firefighters from the Rehovot fire station are working at this time at the fire in a penthouse in Yavne. From the initial questioning of people near the scene, a loud explosion was heard and after that, a large fire broke out. Firefighters who arrived at the scene identified a lot of flames and smoke. They immediately deployed hoses and worked to extinguish the blaze. At the same time, they searched the site for trapped individuals."