US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday issued a statement following the toppling of the regime of Bashar Al-Assad in Syria.

“After 14 years of conflict, the Syrian people finally have reason for hope. The Assad regime’s refusal since 2011 to engage in a credible political process and its reliance on the brutal support of Russia and Iran led inevitably to its own collapse,” said Blinken.

He stressed that “The United States strongly supports a peaceful transition of power to an accountable Syrian government through an inclusive Syrian-led process. During this transitional period, the Syrian people have every right to demand the preservation of state institutions, the resumption of key services, and the protection of vulnerable communities.”

“We will be closely monitoring developments as they unfold and engaging with our partners in the region. We will support international efforts to hold the Assad regime and its backers accountable for atrocities and abuses perpetrated against the Syrian people, including the use of chemical weapons and the unjust detention of civilians such as Austin Tice,” stated Blinken.

“We have taken note of statements made by rebel leaders in recent days, but as they take on greater responsibility, we will assess not just their words, but their actions. We again call on all actors to respect human rights, take all precautions to protect civilians, and to uphold international humanitarian law,” he concluded.

Earlier on Sunday, President Joe Biden delivered remarks on the fall of Assad's regime.

"At long last, the Assad regime has fallen. This regime brutalized, tortured, and killed nearly hundreds and thousands of innocent Syrians. The fall of the regime is a fundamental act of justice, it's a moment of historic opportunity for the long-suffering people of Syria to build a future for their country," proclaimed Biden.

Biden stated that the US will work with partners in the region as well as the stakeholders in Syria to help them manage the risks they face with the new developments.

"For years the main backers of Assad had been Iran, Hezbollah, and Russia. But over the last week, their support collapsed. All three of them are far weaker today than when I took office. And let's remember why: after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7th, 2023, when much of the world responded with horror, Iran and its proxies chose to launch a multi-front war against Israel. That was a historic mistake on Iran's part," said Biden.

"For the first time ever, neither Russia, nor Iran, nor Hezbollah could defend this abhorrent regime in Syria. This is a direct result of blows that Ukraine and Israel delivered upon their own self-defense with the support of the US," the President stated.