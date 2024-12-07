IDF Chief of the General Staff LTG Herzi Halevi on Saturday conducted a situational assessment and approval process for defensive and offensive plans in the 210th Division, alongside members of the General Staff Forum and the Commanding Officer of the 210th Division.

The Chief of the General Staff emphasized the high level of offensive and defensive readiness, the reinforcement of troops along the border, and the continued monitoring of developments. He also stressed that, alongside these efforts, Israel is not intervening in events in Syria, is working to thwart and prevent threats in the area, and is preparing plans for various options.

Due to developments, the IDF has reinforced its deployment along the border, including intelligence and reconnaissance units. Ground and aerial forces have been bolstered along the border, and sector readiness has been heightened.

"The IDF is determined to prevent any violation of the sovereignty of the State of Israel," a statement stressed.

During the assessment, Halevi said, "We must conduct a situational assessment every few hours. At this cadence, every event here defines the new standard and causes changes. In order to understand developments, we are monitoring the situation very closely with all our intelligence-gathering capabilities."

He added, "The primary focus is on observing Iran's movements and interests, which is our top priority. The secondary focus is on local factions who are taking control of the area, assessing their actions, behavior, and deterrence levels, and ensuring they do not mistakenly direct their actions toward us. If such confusion does arise, there is an offensive response, backed by very strong defensive responses. We must be prepared both offensively and defensively."