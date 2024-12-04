Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealth’s insurance division, was shot and killed outside the Hilton hotel in Midtown Manhattan Wednesday morning, the New York Post reported.

Thompson, who was 50, was killed in what police believe may have been a targeted attack. Shortly before 7 a.m., a gunman described as white and wearing a mask fired multiple shots at Thompson before flying on a bicycle. The shooter remains at large.

The shooter appeared to have been waiting for Thompson to leave the hotel.

Thompson was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to his chest. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

An investors' meeting at which Thompson was expected to speak has been canceled.

Thompson served as CEO of UnitedHealth’s insurance division since 2021.