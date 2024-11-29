An indictment has been filed against an Israeli Arab citizen who was arrested by the Shin Bet (ISA) and the police after he pledged allegiance to ISIS and shared extremist content online.

The defendant, Muhammad Amash, a 24-year-old Israeli citizen and a student at The Technological College of Beer-Sheva, was arrested on suspicion of terrorist offenses inspired by ISIS.

During his interrogation by the Shin Bet and the police, it emerged that Amash joined the organization as a full member and that he later operated profiles on Instagram through which he shared numerous extremist content, including calls to commit acts of terrorism.

The indictment charges him with a series of security offenses, including membership in a terrorist organization, expressing identification with a terrorist organization, and incitement to terrorism.

The Shin Bet and the police stated that "this is a foiling that sheds light on the influence of the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist organization in Israel, which inspired murderous attacks against Israeli citizens. This arrest joins other incidents that have been revealed recently, in which young people who admitted their support for ISIS and swore allegiance to it were arrested."

"The Shin Bet and the Israel Police view with great seriousness any involvement or affiliation of Israeli citizens with terrorist activity. And they will continue to work even harder to thwart this and to bring to justice those involved in these offenses to the full extent of the law."