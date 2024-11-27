The Hamas terrorist organization put out an official statement today (Wednesday) saying that it is interested in a deal to end the war it launched on October 7, 2023, after its fellow Iranian proxy terror group Hezbollah entered into a ceasefire with Israel this morning.

Hamas praised Hezbollah's role in the military campaign against Israel and in supporting Hamas' attacks on Israeli civilians for the last 14 months despite the significant losses it incurred, most notably the assassination of the organization's leader, Hassan Nasrallah.

In its official statement, Hamas claimed that Israel's agreement with Lebanon without having met its conditions for victory against Hezbollah is an important milestone in shattering Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's "illusions" of changing the map of the Middle East and disarming Hezbollah.

Hamas added that it is examining the implications of the agreement in Lebanon and that it is committed to working towards a ceasefire in Gaza and is interested in bringing about "an end to the aggression" within the framework of the principles agreed upon by the Palestinian Arab organizations, which are: a ceasefire, the IDF withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, the return of the displaced residents of Gaza to their homes, and achieving a genuine and complete exchange deal (the return of the hostages in exchange for the release of terrorists imprisoned in Israel).

Hamas called on Arab and Islamic countries and the "forces of the free world" to exert serious pressure on the US and Israel "to stop the aggression and end the war of annihilation."

Earlier, a senior Hamas official said that the terrorist organization will agree to a ceasefire in Gaza, following the ceasefire agreement on the northern front, as reported on Wednesday morning by the French news agency AFP.

According to the senior official, this is the first time that Hamas has shown any consent to a ceasefire and to give up the condition of a complete cessation of the war, which Hamas has insisted on in recent months.