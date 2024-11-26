Matan Jerafi, CEO of the Im Tirtzu Movement and an active reservist, who recently returned from 300 days of service, including in Lebanon, addressed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an urgent letter in light of reports of an imminent ceasefire in Lebanon.

"In light of the publications about your intention to bring the agreement only for cabinet approval, I am addressing you on behalf of thousands of reservists, tens of thousands of their family members, and especially on behalf of my fellow fighters," Jerafi wrote.

He compared the agreement to the gas field agreement Israel reached with Lebanon at the end of the previous Bennett-Lapid government. "It is unthinkable that an agreement that is fateful for the future of the State of Israel will not be approved by the government and the Knesset. Two years ago, we criticized and acted against the anti-democratic transfer of the gas agreement with Hezbollah that did not go through the Knesset during the Lapid and Bennett governments. Now, as Prime Minister, you must prove that you are not acting according to those unacceptable norms. The agreement itself has both positive and negative aspects, which are prominent In their absence, the establishment of a security zone - a perimeter, and an immediate enforcement mechanism that will deal with Hezbollah's violations."

"My fighting brothers and I went to battle on 7.10 and barely returned home, and we are ready to do so again at any moment required. We support the policy of absolute victory that you led and ask that the great achievements and the tremendous effort we have invested not go down the drain. This agreement must be passed in the Knesset, only then will the public be able to understand its advantages and disadvantages. We must not repeat the mistakes of the past, we must not return to October 6th! The residents of the north deserve absolute security," he said.