Following the directive of the political echelon, the IDF, through COGAT’s Coordination and Liaison Administration for Gaza (CLA), continues to act per international law to facilitate and support humanitarian responses for Gaza residents, particularly in the medical field.

Accordingly, on Saturday, in coordination with the CLA for Gaza, 17 patients and their caregivers were transferred from Kamal Adwan Hospital to other hospitals in the Gaza Strip via two ambulances.

This transfer was carried out as a part of the IDF and health authorities' request to safely evacuate hospitals in the area to protect residents along humanitarian evacuation routes and operational medical centers in the Gaza Strip.

323 patients, caregivers, and medical staff have been transferred from hospitals in the northern Gaza Strip over the past few weeks. Additionally, Kamal Adwan Hospital has received 60,000 liters of fuel, 230 crates of medical supplies and medication, 180 blood units, and eight trucks of food and water in recent weeks.