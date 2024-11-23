Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has published a critique of the indictment in the leaked document affair. It is his first statement in defense of his spokesman, who is charged with disclosing classified intelligence with the intent of harming the security of the state.

"I, my colleagues in government, and my staff are working around the clock to lead Israel to victory on the seven fronts of this War of Independence. But at the same time we are dealing with an endless stream of criminal leaks from within the State of Israel, a deluge of serious leaks."

He enumerated a series of leaks, which he claimed "came out of the limited war cabinet, out of the hostage-release negotiation team, out of the most sensitive and restricted security forums of the State of Israel. These leaks give information of inestimable value to our enemies, to Iran, to Hezbollah, to Hamas."

Among other things, he alleged a leak from a 11 October discussion of "information of strategic importance about the military capabilities of the State of Israel; the leaking of the doctored video of the Sde Teiman that presented IDF soldiers as war criminals; a leak on 2 August of a discussion on the hostages that exposed the internal deliberations on the negotiations and the demand of some of the senior officials to compromise on certain issues; a leak to the New York Times of the considerations regarding the optimal response to the Iranian missile attack, and the leak of the Walls of Jericho document. In all these cases no one was arrested, no one was questioned."

"It does not take a genius to understand why there was no investigation into all these leaks", claimed Netanyahu. "And then, suddenly, a new investigation into a single leak erupted into our lives. A leak of a document that exposes Hamas's strategy to divide Israeli society. This document should have been on my desk, I should have been making decisions based on this material, and I certainly should not have been excluded from it. And this is not the first time that I have been denied vital information. But only here, and precisely here, did investigators suddenly appear."

The Prime Minister addressed the charges for the first time against Feldstein and another reserve officer in the IDF and said that "the charges have been filed against them, but their target is clear - to hurt me. This hunting machine will not deter me. I want to say a word of closure to the Feldstein and the reserve officer families. It hurts me that they are using your sons as pawns to hurt me. The allegation that any of them acted deliberately to harm the security of the State of Israel is a malicious claim, a preposterous assertion."

"I know Eli Feldstein, he is a patriotic Israeli, a passionate Zionist, a reserve captain who made his way from the world of Torah to the army. There is no way in the world that he would have done anything deliberately to compromise the security of the state, but what's to be done if you are approached by masked men in the dead of night, they put you in detention, they isolate you, they handcuff you, they threaten you with life imprisonment if you don't give them what they want? A man can break, he can confess to murdering Arlozorov." Chaim Arlozorov was a leader of the Jewish population during the British mandate over Palestine, whose murder was never conclusively solved.

He added: "We know the drill. Then, then there's a trial, everything fades, and the truth comes out. In the meantime there are accusations, there are headlines. I've read the indictment. And it's clear to me that the reservist thought that relevant documents weren't reaching me. And that's a very serious matter. I am the prime minister, I need to receive important secret documents."

Netanyahu professed shock at the reports of "young people who are held like the worst of terrorists," saying that the accused "Are spending long days in which they are denied access to a lawyer and violate their basic rights as citizens."