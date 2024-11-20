On Wednesday morning Samaria Council head, Yossi Dagan, concluded a four-day diplomatic visit to the US, where he met with donors in New York, and held a marathon of meetings with government officials, members of Congress and senators on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Dagan said that there is broad support among government officials for the application of sovereignty over Judea and Samaria and called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to take advantage of the sympathetic new administration and apply sovereignty over these areas.

“A new spirit is stirring up in the US and we believe we are going to be involved in a completely new work environment, to restart the US-Israel relationship, with an emphasis on the cessation of harassment and the obsessive persecution against Jewish homes in Jerusalem and Judea and Samaria," said Dagan.

He added, "We presented our request and demanded that the US government either support or not oppose sovereignty over Jewish existence in Judea and Samaria. We have partners here who have promised to be involved in this matter. We stand here as official representatives of Samaria as well as of the majority of the citizens of the State of Israel, and say clearly – here in Washington there is support for the Israeli government to exercise sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.”

Dagan repeatedly called on Netanyahu, “I am standing here in Washington, but the ball, as I mentioned, is not here in Washington. We are here to influence, to convince, to teach and also to pressure, but the ball was, is and will always be in Jerusalem. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and our dear friends and ministers, the ball is in your court. You can exercise sovereignty as soon as the Trump administration takes office. We, the Samaria Regional Council, together with all those who love the Land of Israel, will continue to explain, to convince, to bring the members of Congress and the Senate on tours, to come to them, but the ball is in Jerusalem. You can apply sovereignty and you will have significant support from everyone here at the Capitol.”

