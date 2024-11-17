Galei Tzahal reports that the IDF intends to begin withdrawing from the northern border region in the near future.

According to the report, the IDF intends to withdraw all soldiers from civilian areas and reposition them within military installations only.

The towns will retain their civilian security forces.

Alongside the removal missile defense barriers, in recent days the IDF has removed all the military checkpoints on roads near the northern border, including on roads threatened by anti-tank missiles, which have been blocked to civilian traffic throughout the past year.

Sources in the IDF said that "the reality in the north has changed. There are no longer places that cannot be traveled. There is no longer a need for bypass routes. Civilians can now use all the roads safely thanks to the IDF's control within the Lebanese territory."