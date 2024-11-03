The IDF revealed on Sunday that during an intelligence-based, special operation in Syrian territory that took place in recent months, soldiers of the Egoz Unit together with field interrogators from Unit 504, led by the 210th Division, detained an Iranian terror network operative in Syria.

Ali Soleiman al-Assi is a Syrian citizen who lives in the area of Saida in southern Syria. His activities included gathering intelligence on IDF troops in the border area for future terror activity of the network. Ali Soleiman al-Assi has been under IDF surveillance and was detained and transferred for interrogation in Israel.

The operation by IDF troops to detain al-Assi prevented a future attack and led to the exposure of the operational methods of Iranian terror networks located near the Golan Heights. Al-Assi was transferred for further investigation to Unit 504 and other security forces.

"The IDF will continue to operate to defend the sovereignty of the State of Israel and will not allow Iranian proxies in southern Syria to operate and threaten Israeli civilians," the IDF stated.