On Friday night, Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant and IDF Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi joined a gathering of the Israeli Air Force’s leadership forum. The forum gathered following the strike conducted against Iran, which the Minister followed closely from an operational command and control center.

Minister Gallant expressed his appreciation to the pilots, aircrews, and troops for their precise and effective operations.

Minister Gallant stated: “I have come to express my appreciation to the IDF and IAF – to the pilots, base commanders and fighters in the air and on the ground.”

“The response appears to have been very precise, effective and powerful – striking our targets as planned. You have demonstrated record-breaking capabilities.You have conducted accurate strikes on their radars and air defense systems, which creates a huge disadvantage for the enemy when we will want to strike later.”

Gallant also noted that the effects of the attack would last well into the future. “You have also damaged their production capabilities, which changes the balance of power. Their supplies are now set, and this affects their calculus. Both their attack and defensive capabilities have been weakened.”