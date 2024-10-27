According to journalist Avishai Grinzaig, the terrorist who committed the mass ramming attack at Glilot Junction today had a criminal background already, but was not sent to prison.

According to the report, he was convicted in the past of stealing a truck from the company he worked for, while staging a robbery. Four years ago, he was sentenced to nine months of community service.

"The judge was impressed by his sincere remorse and desire to rehabilitate, and expressed concern that sending him to prison behind bars would set him back from the rehabilitation process," Grinzaig reported.

In the attack, a truck rammed a bus at a crowded stop. Initial estimates indicated as many as fifty casualties, some trapped in the bus, with various degrees of injury.