The Binyamin Regional Council announced Thursday evening that IDF reservist Aviad Neiman was killed in battle in southern Lebanon.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the death in a heroic battle in Lebanon of IDF reservist Aviad Neiman, a resident of the town of Mitzpe Yericho in Binyamin," the council stated.

Aviad, 31, left behind his wife Shir, and 4 children: Hagi (12), Tsuriya (9), Karmi (8), Raphael (4). as well as his parents and 12 siblings.

The family was informed of Aviad's death during the Simchat Torah holiday.

Binyamin Regional Council chairman Israel Ganz said, "I knew Aviad personally and closely. He was a member of the Yishuv's leadership, a man of great kindness, all his actions were to do good, but quietly and modestly. He fell heroically in the war to save the people of Israel on the way to victory over the forces of evil. We support his wife Shir and their four children, and his dear parents and siblings and the entire community of Mitzpe Yericho, which has lost two members this week."