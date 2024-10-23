Hezbollah terrorists on Wednesday evening fired four rockets towards central Israel, as Israelis were marking the holiday of Simchat Torah on which, one year ago, Hamas carried out its massacre against Israel.

The rockets triggered sirens across the Sharon region and the Gush Dan metropolitan area, including Tel Aviv, around 8:30 p.m.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that four projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon.

Two projectiles were intercepted by the IAF and an additional projectile fell in open territory. Additionally, a fallen projectile was identified in the area, added the IDF.

No injuries were reported.

The Israel Police later said that fragments of an intercepted rocket fell in Herzliya.

In addition, Palestinian Arab sources reported that the fourth rocket fell in the city of Qalqilya, lightly injuring one resident.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the barrage, claiming it fired “high-quality rockets” towards the Israel Military Industries headquarters on the outskirts of Tel Aviv.

On Wednesday morning, two long-range rockets fired from Lebanon were intercepted over Tel Aviv after activating sirens in northern and central Israel.

Shrapnel from the interception caused damage to a vehicle in Herzliya.

Earlier, the IAF intercepted a UAV that was launched from the east in Syrian airspace.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said the UAV was intercepted prior to crossing into Israeli territory.

In addition, the IAF intercepted two UAVs that were launched from the east and crossed into Israel's sovereign waters in the area of Eilat. No sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an organization made up of pro-Iranian militias in Iraq, claimed responsibility for launching the two UAVs that were intercepted over Eilat.

