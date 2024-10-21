The IDF announced that five UAVs were intercepted by the IAF in the area of the Mediterranean Sea. The UAVs were intercepted prior to crossing into Israeli territory.

"In addition, it should be emphasized that there is no concern for a security incident in the area of Ben Gurion Airport," the IDF stated.

Earlier, air traffic was halted for about half an hour at Ben Gurion Airport due to fear of a security incident that was apparently related to the launch of the UAVs.

On Saturday, a UAV launched from Lebanon struck Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's private home in Caesarea.

Approximately two hours after the hit, the Prime Minister's Office confirmed that the UAV was launched towards his home, and that he and his wife were not home at the time.

The Saudi Al Hadath channel quoted sources which said that "the target in the attack of the UAV which infiltrated Caesarea from Lebanon was the home of Benjamin Netanyahu." Following the incident, the unit for securing important persons increased its alert level for every symbol of government.

Police said that a hostile UAV infiltrated the Caesarea area, where it exploded when it fell. "Police officers and sappers from the coastal district were the first called to the various scenes and are conducting searches to remove the danger and locate sites, while handling the items and remains of the weapon which was launched," a statement said.