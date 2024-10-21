A new poll published today in the Washington Post predicts a close race in the swing states in the upcoming presidential election in the United States, which will take place in a little more than two weeks.

On average, the gap between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris stands at a single percentage point, with Harris winning 49 percent to Trump's 48 percent.

In the state of Arizona, Trump leads Harris by 49 percent to 46 percent. In the state of Georgia, Harris leads Trump by 51 percent to 47 percent.

In Michigan, Harris wins the poll by 49 percent to Trump's 47 percent. In the state of Nevada, the candidates are tied at 48 percent each.

In North Carolina Trump leads Harris 50-47, and in Pennsylvania Harris leads Trump 49-47.

In the state of Wisconsin, Harris leads Trump by 50 percent to 47 percent.

Yesterday, Trump visited a McDonald's outlet in Pennsylvania, donned an apron, and posed for a photo while frying french fries.

He subsequently delivered food to customers who had been pre-booked by his campaign and told them that he had prepared it for them and was inviting them on his own tab.

The photoshoot was planned as part of a critique by the Trump campaign against Harris, claiming that she had not actually worked at McDonalds earlier in her life.