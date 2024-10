Sirens sounded early Monday afternoon in wide swaths of northern Israel, including in Haifa and the surrounding areas, the "Krayot" towns, and the Galilee.

Initial reports said that a large number of launches from Lebanon was identified. There are currently no reports of injuries.

The IDF reported: "Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago areas across the Galilee, Hamifrats, Wadi Ara, and HaAmakim, the IAF intercepted a projectile that crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory."