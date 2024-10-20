In these challenging times, when travel options in the north and in parts of the south are limited, Hebron offers a fascinating and safe alternative for a family trip during the week-long Jewish holiday of Sukkot. As the residence of Abraham and Sarah, Hebron is the first Jewish heritage site in the world. This year there are plenty of activities for the whole family in a relaxed atmosphere with improved accessibility.

Despite the security challenges throughout the country, Hebron has remained quiet and calm throughout the past year.

EXCITING CONCERT

On Monday October 21st starting at 2:00pm the annual free music concert will be held at the foot of the Tomb of the Patriarchs and Matriarchs featuring popular Jewish-American singer Lipa Schmelzer, as well as the return of exciting Israeli musicians Haim Israel, Bini Landau, Yair Elaytzur, Aviya Sherman, Chaim Zippel, Daniel Rees, Dvir Cohen and more.

INSPIRATIONAL MINYAN

On Tuesday October 22nd starting at 6:00am a Vatikin service with musical Hallel will be held led by Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, chief rabbi of Tzfat and musician Rabbi Uriel Saeed at the foot of the Tomb of the Patriarchs and Matriarchs. Rabbi Eliyahu is the son of the late Sephardic Chief Rabbi of Israel Mordechai Eliyahu who was a strong supporter of Hebron. This inspirational prayer service will include the waving of the lulav and etrog and accompanied by musical instruments.

RARE HISTORIC TOURS

A special visit will take place on Monday to the Cave of Otniel Ben Knaz, which is located on the Palestinian Authority side of the city, from 1:00pm - 3:30pm. Otniel was the first judge of Israel in the Bible and the cave corresponds with how the Mishna describes the traditional burial practices of the Jewish people of that time period.

On Tuesday a special tour of the casbah will be held. This historic neighborhood was formerly the Jewish ghetto of Hebron and currently off limits to Israelis except for special occasions. The tour will take place from 1:00pm - 3:30pm.

HALL OF ISAAC AND REBECCA

The main attraction in Hebron is of course the ancient Tomb of the Patriarchs and Matriarchs, burial site of the Biblical founding fathers and mothers. This giant complex built 2,000 years ago by King Herod the Great houses the underground Cave of Machpela, as described in the Bible.

On both Monday and Tuesday, the Hall of Isaac and Rebecca, the largest section of the complex, will be open to the public. This area is usually reserved for Muslim prayers but is open on Jewish holidays. The hall contains the memorial markers for Isaac and Rebecca as well as a shaft into the actual underground burial chambers. Jewish tradition holds that the Cave of Machpela was the entrance to the Garden of Eden, and visitors often place their face or hand over the shaft to feel the backdraft from the underground caverns, or as described by writers from antiquity, a whiff of the scent of the Garden of Eden.

The complex is accessible by a recently installed elevator. A newly designed tablet app shows an interactive virtual tour of the Cave of Machpela. A tablet can be rented for only 20 shekels at the information center near the Machpela complex entrance.

THE HEBRON TRAIN

This year an exciting new attraction has been added to the annual Sukkot experience: the Hebron train. This trackless electric train designed for tourists will transport visitors between various sites in the city, accompanied by professional guides from Midreshet Hevron college. The journey will include a visit to newly renovated houses and will provide a fascinating glimpse into the city's rich history. Street performers dressed in historic costumes will illustrate Jewish life in Hebron throughout the ages.

Train tickets are only 10 shekels and families of IDF reserve soldiers will receive free passes for the train in recognition to the importance service to the country. This is a wonderful opportunity for these families to enjoy an enriching experience in the City of the Ancestors.

TOMB OF JESSE AND RUTH – RENOVATED AND INSPIRING

The Tomb of Jesse and Ruth recently underwent renovation and now offers an impressive experience for visitors. The renovated site includes a magnificent synagogue with handcrafted woodwork and an event hall. A visit to the site provides a unique glimpse into Hebron's ancient Jewish heritage and is an unforgettable experience for visitors of all ages.

GROWING NEIGHBORHOODS

Homes recently purchased by the Harhivi Makom Ohalech organization such as Beit Tekuma, Beit HaHerut, Beit Rachel and Leah, and Beit HaShalom, will be opened to the general public. A visit to these houses provides an opportunity to learn about the story of the redemption of homes in Hebron and the renewal of the Jewish community in the city.

HANDS-ON ACTIVITIES AT TEL HEVRON ARCHEOLOGICAL PARK

The Tel Hevron archeological park, under the auspices of the Israeli Nature and Parks Authority, will hold fascinating workshops in wool-spinning and ancient blacksmithing. Visitors will be able to learn about the ancient mikvahs on the site and the process of producing oil and wine for the Holy Temple. Entrance to the site is free and workshops will be held throughout the day.

The site is open Sunday through Wednesday from 10:00am - 3:00pm with a free guided tour. Shuttles from Gross Square, near the Avraham Avinu neighborhood are available to reach the site, or one may arrive by foot.

TOUCHING ETERNITY MUSEUM IN BEIT HADASSAH

The Touching Eternity museum and visitor center at the historic Beit Hadassah building is open Sunday through Tuesday from 11:00am - 6:00pm. Guided tours are available that present the history of Hebron in an experiential way. The museum presents fascinating presentations from the city's rich history. Entrance: 15 shekels for an adult, 10 shekels for a child, 75 shekels for a family. Food and drinks will be on sale and a sukkah is available. For details call 072-221-3660.

AVRAHAM AVINU SYNAGOGUE

The Avraham Avinu Synagogue, which was restored after its destruction in the 1929 Hebron massacre, is a central site on a tour of Hebron. A 400-year-old Torah scroll is still used today which was brought to Hebron during the Spanish Inquisition. A visit to the synagogue provides a fascinating glimpse into the city's rich Jewish history.

The Sukkot holiday in Hebron offers a unique opportunity to experience Jewish history, connect with the deep roots of the people of Israel, and enjoy a rich and diverse family experience. With a combination of new attractions, historical sites and hands-on activities, Hebron guarantees an unforgettable visit for the whole family. The fathers and mothers, as well as the sons and daughters - are waiting for you on Sukkot in Hebron!

Transportation options:

Monday and Tuesday:

Special public transportation line 201 - direct to Hebron from the Electra Afikim company will operate from the Teddy Stadium parking lot in Jerusalem (near Gates 8-9) to the Tomb of the Patriarchs and Matriarchs.

From Jerusalem to Hebron from 10:00am - 5:00pm until each bus fills up and leaves.

From Hebron to Jerusalem from 11:00am - 8:00pm until each bus fills up and leaves.

Buses that leave Hebron before 6:20pm will return to Teddy Stadium. Buses that leave Hebron after 6:20 will return to Binyanei HaUmah (near the Jerusalem Central Bus Station).

The trip will be possible by purchasing a round-trip ticket for 25 shekels using a Rav Kav bus card or app. During the operating hours of line 201, the regular lines 381 and 383 will not be active.

Private vehicles can park in Kiryat Arba and free shuttle buses will take visitors to the Tomb of the Patriarchs and Matriarchs. The shuttles will operate on Monday from 8:00am - 8:00pm and on Tuesday from 5:30am - 8:00pm for the benefit of those coming to the Vatikin prayers.

Private vehicles and buses will be able to reach the parking lots near the Tomb of the Patriarchs and Matriarchs.

On Friday, Sunday and Wednesday regular public transportation lines 381 and 383 operated by the Electra Afikim company will leave as usual from the Jerusalem Central Bus Station.

All events are coordinated and secured by Israeli security forces.

For details and further inquiries call the office of the Jewish community of Hebron at 02-996-5333 or the administration of the Tomb of the Patriarchs and Matriarchs at 050-647-7776, 050-647-7744.

Chag sameach!