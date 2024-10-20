The IDF has published the last video from the GoPro headcam of CPT Itay Ariel Giat, recorded one day before his death, during IDF operational activity.

The footage shows forces from the Egoz Unit, including CPT Giat’s team, as they carried out a targeted raid on Hezbollah terror sites in southern Lebanon.

CPT Itay Ariel Giat fell during an encounter with terrorists in southern Lebanon on October 2nd, 2024.

Seven other soldiers were killed during the encounter.

CPT Giat, along with Egoz Unit forces, located and destroyed a significant number of enemy infrastructure, buildings, combat positions, and various weapons, including mortars, anti-tank missiles, and loaded rocket launchers belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization.