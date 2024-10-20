Yishai Greenbaum, aged 38, a resident of Lod, a platoon sergeant in Battalion 5030, who passed away from his injuries after being critically wounded in combat in southern Lebanon, is being laid to rest today (Sunday) at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem.

On behalf of the IDF, the platoon commander, Major Bar Tzarfati, eulogized: "We part with immense appreciation from our brother in arms who fell while fighting for the protection of the people and the land. We stand together and grieve your departure. He was one of the cornerstones of the platoon. Thank you for knowing how to say the right words and lift the spirits of your soldiers."

He added: "How much we went through together in the past year, so many reserve days, and even survived together from a UAV explosion near us, in the same event, I understood how much of a hero you are, when you began providing treatment to soldiers to prevent future trauma." He turned to the family and said: "A hero father. Yishai, a hero of Israel."

His widow, Hadas, eulogized: "How do you eulogize a person who is a world unto himself? I was privileged to live with you for 12 years since we met. So many times I would cherish moments for myself and wonder how I was lucky enough for all this goodness. You were the perfect partner, so loving, tolerant, and caring. The best friend I ever had, what a father you were, so active."

"Three days before you were injured, you called for a last conversation, you told me the code name that you're going to start the big journey, I felt you didn't want to end the call. A few minutes later, you even sent videos you made for the girls."

She continued: "You were a man of giving and symbolically in your death you saved people. I don't know how one can breathe without you, asking for forgiveness for everything and promising to raise the four treasures in the same way we adhered to, striving to be happy as you wanted. We received a strong blow, but we are stronger than this, despite everything, the people of Israel live."

In civilian life, he was a social worker, providing care to trauma-injured fighters. In the battle where he was wounded, Sergeant Major Ronny Ganizate was also killed.

His wife, Hadas, wrote after the Shabbat ended, "With a heart broken and shattered to pieces, I am forced to announce the passing of my heroic and beloved husband, Yishai Greenbaum. Yishai fell in battle for the defense of the homeland and the land he loved so much. The world lost a priceless person this Shabbat. Thanks to the family and everyone for the support, thoughts, and prayers. Due to the holiday, the week of mourning will begin at the end of Simchat Torah. Until then, I ask to respect my request for private time with the family."