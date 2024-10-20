IDF troops in the Southern Command are continuing to dismantle the Hamas terrorist organization.

The IDF on Sunday published footage from operations in various areas in the Gaza Strip, including Jabaliya, central Gaza, and Rafah.

In addition, the IDF troops continue operational activity in the northern, southern, and central parts of the Gaza Strip.

The troops eliminated dozens of terrorists during close-quarter encounters on the ground and aerial strikes, dismantled numerous terrorist infrastructure sites, and confiscated large amounts of weapons.

In the southern Gaza Strip, the troops identified a terrorist cell operating in the area, and in collaboration with the IAF, eliminated the terrorists during a close-quarter encounter.

Over the past day, the IAF struck approximately 175 terror targets in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon. Among the targets struck were weapons storage facilities, launching pits, and terrorist infrastructure sites belonging to the Hamas and Hezbollah terrorist organizations.

credit: דובר צה"ל

