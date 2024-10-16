Keir Starmer was asked by Ed Davey if he's going to sanction Israeli Finance Minister Smotrich, for saying that starving 2 million people in Gaza may be 'justified & moral’ and the National Security Minister Ben Gvir, who called the settlers who killed a 19 year old in the West Bank 'heroes.'

Starmer responded, "We are looking at that, because they're obviously abhorrant comments, along with other concerning activity in the West Bank. Across the region, the humanitarian situation in Gaza is dire, the death toll has surpassed 42,000 and access to basic services is becoming much harder. Israel must take all possible steps to avoid civilian casualties, to allow aid into Gaza in much greater volume. Along with France, the UK will convene an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council to address this."