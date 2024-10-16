Over the past few days, IDF troops located and conducted targeted raids on a large network of underground infrastructure and tunnel shafts that included living quarters, and armories, and found a large quantity of weaponry.

According to the IDF, the infrastructure was intended to aid Radwan forces as part of Hezbollah’s “Conquer the Galilee” plan.

"The tunnel network was embedded in the heart of a town, beneath the homes of Lebanese civilians that were used by Hezbollah terrorists, who cynically exploited civilian infrastructure in southern Lebanon," the IDF stated.

On Wednesday morning, the tunnel network was dismantled by IDF troops.

Earlier in the day, with the direction of the IDF Northern Command, the IAF struck dozens of Hezbollah terrorist targets in the Nabatieh area in southern Lebanon. The targets include terrorist infrastructure sites, Hezbollah command centers, and weapons storage facilities, which were embedded by Hezbollah adjacent to civilian infrastructure, exploiting the civilian population as a human shield.