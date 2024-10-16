An Israeli official responded on Wednesday to the letter that was sent to Israel by the Biden administration, warning Israel of a US arms embargo unless it allows more American humanitarian aid into Gaza within 30 days.

The official stressed that “the letter has been received and is being thoroughly reviewed by Israeli security officials. Israel takes this matter seriously and intends to address the concerns raised in this letter with our American counterparts.”

The letter in question was written by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and delivered to Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer on Monday.

The American officials stated that there has been a decline in the amount of humanitarian aid that has entered Gaza in recent months and that this raises "questions" about Israel's commitment not to place restrictions on the entry of aid into the enclave.

The letter states, “We are particularly concerned that recent actions by the Israeli government—including halting commercial imports, denying or impeding nearly 90 percent of humanitarian movements between northern and southern Gaza in September, continuing burdensome and excessive dual-use restrictions, and instituting new vetting and onerous liability and customs requirements for humanitarian staff and shipments—together with increased lawlessness and looting—are contributing to an accelerated deterioration in the conditions in Gaza.”

News of the letter came two days after US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris urged Israel to increase efforts in allowing humanitarian aid into northern Gaza.

Her call followed claims from the UN's World Food Program (WFP) that no aid has reached that region of the Strip for nearly two weeks.

“The UN reports that no food has entered northern Gaza in nearly two weeks. Israel must urgently do more to facilitate the flow of aid to those in need. Civilians must be protected and must have access to food, water, and medicine. International humanitarian law must be respected,” Harris wrote in a post on X.

On Monday, the political echelon ordered that humanitarian aid be delivered to the northern Gaza Strip.

Following the directive, 30 trucks of flour and food entered from Ashdod Port through the Erez crossing to the northern Gaza Strip, after two weeks in which no aid was brought into the area.

When food does enter the Strip, it is often taken by Hamas, as shown in video footage published by Channel 12 News last week.

Out of approximately 100 aid trucks which entered Gaza, Hamas took over 47 of them.

The footage, which was filmed in Rafah, shows the trucks moving with the humanitarian aid, which does not reach the civilians. The terrorists can be seen taking over the trucks , and firing at anyone who attempts to approach.