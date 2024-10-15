During IDF activities in ​​southern Lebanon at the end of last week, an underground shaft was located in a building leading to the area where terrorists were operating, with an exit shaft nearby.

The forces surrounded the building, investigated the tunnel shaft and located an area where the arrested terrorist hid.

After the terrorist surrendered and was arrested, he was interrogated on site and then taken for further questioning by Unit 504 investigators in a correctional facility in Israel.

In his investigation he said: "They all ran away, all four (the regional commander and his deputy), they immediately ran away." About the Radwan force he said: "They are of little faith, people without religion, they went in to get money and that's it. They ran away because they were afraid of the IDF. They planned to respond to the attack, to advance to the Galilee [in northern Israel], but after the assassination of Hassan Nasrallah, we didn't see any of them anymore."