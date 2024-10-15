The 162nd Division has been operating in the Jabaliya area for over a week. Troops of the 401st Brigade conducted targeted raids on dozens of terrorist infrastructure sites in the area, eliminated dozens of terrorists, and confiscated numerous weapons. A number of tunnel shafts were located and destroyed.

The forces of the 401st Brigade's combat team raided dozens of terrorist infrastructures in the area, eliminated terrorists from the ground, by drones and firing shells, and confiscated many weapons, including: anti-tank missiles, various types of charges and weapons. A number of underground shafts were located and destroyed.

IDF intelligence identified a regional UNRWA clinic that had been taken over by terrorists and turned into a weapons storage facility and a hideout for terrorists in the area. The terrorists who had barricaded themselves in the clinic fired at the troops and were eliminated. Additionally, directed by IAF aircraft, the soldiers eliminated a terrorist cell that fired at them from within the clinic. Following the elimination of the terrorists, numerous secondary explosions were observed, indicating a hidden weapons stockpile.