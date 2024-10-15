Secretary general of the Islamic Action Front, representing the Muslim Brotherhood in Jordan, calls on the government in a press conference in Amman, saying that the change in the policy of the Jordanian government requires taking practical steps to recruit an internal, military and social front and avoiding putting any obstacles on the protests against the “Zionist aggression in Gaza and Lebanon.”

"The occupation is starving (the population), imposing a siege, carrying out mass executions in northern Gaza as part of the forced deportation program, which is a sign of condemnation on the international community that history will not forget," said the secretary general. "The war crimes committed by the occupation in northern Gaza, and in particular in the Jabaliya area, reflect the mentality of revenge of this criminal entity."

He called for a demonstration on Wednesday outside the UN headquarters in Amman to demand that it fulfill its legal and humanitarian obligation to stop "this holocaust and massacre," as well as calling on the Arab and Islamic countries to sever ties with Israel and impose a blockade on it until it stops the "criminal aggression."

In the elections held for the Jordanian parliament in September 2024, the Islamic Action Front, which represents the Muslim Brotherhood, won 31 seats out of the 138 seats in the parliament.