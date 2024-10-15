The former British foreign minister, David Cameron, told the BBC that the previous British government planned to impose personal sanctions on Ministers Ben Gvir and Smotrich, but the British elections caused a change of plans.

In the interview, Cameron said that he believes that the current government in Britain must also take action against Ben Gvir and Smotrich. "Smotrich and Ben Gvir said things like encouraging people to stop aid convoys going into Gaza, they have encouraged extreme settlers in the West Bank with the appalling things they have been carrying out," said Cameron.

He further added that "I think there are other things we can do to put pressure on Netanyahu, and tell him, 'Of course we respect your right to self-defense, but we do want you to act within the requirements of international law.' To tell Netanyahu, 'Yes, we support your right to self-defense, no - we are not going to stop the sale of our weapons, but actually when there are ministers in your government who are extreme and act like this, we are ready to use sanctions to say that this is simply not good enough and needs to stop.''

He then further criticized the Israeli government. "I'm afraid that nothing has happened since I was Foreign Secretary, and the British government needs to look again at this issue of sanctions. We all want to see this conflict end, but it must end in a sustainable way. It is correct to back up Israel's right to self-defense, but it is not a blank check, it is not unconditional.”

"It is important that aid enters Gaza and that the peacekeeping force in Lebanon be respected," Cameron added. He said that the sanctions were supposed to include the freezing of assets and a ban on entry into British territory.