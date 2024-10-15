The ISA has published that Abed Balaal, a senior Hamas commander in Turkey deported in exchange for Gilad Shalit, was behind the Tel Aviv bombing attack about two months ago.

An indictment will be filed Tuesday against eight terrorists arrested during the investigation of the bombing that took place in the evening hours of August 18, on Lehi Street in Tel Aviv. As a result of the explosion, a bystander was moderately injured by shrapnel and was taken for medical treatment, and damage was caused to buildings and property.

In the course of the affair, an indictment was filed against a resident of Beit Hanina in Jerusalem who drove the suicide bomber from Jerusalem to Tel Aviv.

The ISA and the Central Unit of the Tel Aviv District Police have determined that the terrorist who carried out the attack was Jafar Munna, a Hamas operative from Nablus, who was killed in the course of the attack.

The investigation of the attack led to the exposure of a Hamas network from the Shechem area, which was directed by the Hamas command in Turkey, inter alia, to carry out bombing attacks in Israel.

The ISA and IDF have arrested several Hamas operatives from Shechem, who served as the heads of the network and who were in contact with Abada Balal, who directed the suicide attack.

It further emerged in the investigation that one of the terrorists had flown several times to Turkey where he received money to finance the explosive and the bomb, as well as received instruction from Hamas operatives in Turkey on the manufacture of explosive devices.

In the course of the ISA investigation, two ready-to-use TATP explosive devices weighing approximately 4 kilos were surrendered and some 4 kilos of TATP were located which were intended for the purpose of implementing additional attacks in the territories of Israel. In addition, 111,000 shekels were seized which were transferred from the Hamas commander in Turkey for the use of the infrastructure.

Another indictment was filed against a resident of Beit Hanina, who drove the suicide bomber from Jerusalem to Tel Aviv.