Navi Pillay’s credentials are impeccable for scripting a ‘fact-finding’ report on Zionists at war. The South African is an old favourite of the African National Congress, that stalwart political proxy of Iran. And she has the same academic qualifications that counted against SS-Gruppenführer Otto Ohlendorf

Jews are hated up to a point. Past that point they are more than tolerated. They are venerated. To memorialize Jews martyred on abattoir scale, blatant antisemites will go the extra mile. UN satellites are populated with such conflicted types. Clashing instincts indeed are compulsory job specs for plum UN appointments. To land one at the Human Rights Commission and the High Commissioner for Human Rights, you may not be a Holocaust denier but a Holocaust affirmer.

You don’t find more conflicted types writing UN reports than the dedicated threesome of, Navi Pillay, Chris Sidoti and Miloon Kothari. The UN just released their report . Pillay chaired the commission. Compared to her fiery antisemitism, the UN Secretary General, banned from stepping foot in Israel for acting as proxy to Hamas, has the neutrality to pin a yellow ribbon and the flag of Israel on his lapel. The heading of the report contains three hallucinatory terms:

“ Independent International Commission of Inquiry Occupied Palestinian Territory “ Attacks that occurred on 7 October 2023 and thereafter”

No such things, without God creating them like the chatterbox donkey, could have existed or occurred in the Holy Land.

As for credentials, Pillay’s are impeccable to script a ‘fact-finding’ report on Zionists at war.

The South African has been an old favourite of the African National Congress, a stalwart political proxy of Iran. Then again she graduated from Harvard with a Doctorate of Jurisprudence. Hold it there. For Pillay or against her? Well – the same degree counted against SS-Gruppenführer Otto Ohlendorf , sentenced by the Nuremburg Military Tribunal to hang from the gallows. The Nazi law expert commanded firing squads squinting along gun barrels at naked Jews lined up at the lip of mass graves they were made to dig for their final task on hellish earth. Finally and tellingly, Pillay was appointed a judge at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, from where warrants are issued to hunt down Zionist leaders on the loose.

A travel advisory. A Doctor of law who forsakes varsity gown and corridors and decamps to ‘Occupied Palestine’ is an idiosyncratic packer. No briefcase of papers is complete without an eye patch and ear plugs. See no evil and hear no evil about Hamas are twin imperatives for serious fact-finding. Precisely half the evidence is admissible, and Hamas members are the only bona fide witnesses. ‘What violations? We saw none and heard just rumours that Hamas committed any. Body cam videos shared on social media were non-admissible. The same went for Zionist testimony: “The Commission was unable to verify reports of sexualized torture and genital mutilation.'"

The UN’s lawyer spawns of Otto Ohlendorf: took the word of terrorists before the word of Jews.

'The Commission interviewed senior medical personnel at hospitals and they denied that there was any military activity, emphasizing that the hospitals’ only role was to treat patients.' Her report concludes: 'The Commission confirmed the presence of a tunnel and shaft on the grounds of Shifa Hospital, but it could not verify that they were used for military purposes. 'Hamas stated that the hostages had been transported there for medical treatment".

In keeping with Hitler, the Pillay team blamed the Jews for the predicament of their captives in Gaza.

“'The siege imposed by Israel on the Gaza Strip has reduced the availability of food, water and medicine to the population at large, including the hostages. No evidence that Hamas was using starvation as a weapon of war."

As for the six hostages despatched with a bullet to the head before they could be rescued, it was not Sinwar’s men who pulled the trigger.

Fittingly, the report ends with an appeal to UN Member States to go in hot pursuit of Zionist criminals. By sleight of legal hand, Pillay and her Nazi prosecutorial judges looked to butchered and captive kikes for accountability.

What do you know: when the time comes the Pillay team will observe Holocaust Memorial Day as A-level dignitaries. Pillay already participated in a seminar on Holocaust victims. She eulogised a Prague boy named Petr Ginz who got crammed into a gas chamber. In the august aura of an assembled Human Rights Commission, Pillay held up the boy’s photo, pulled a distraught face, and bent her head for the minute of silence.

Virtue signalling? Or was it a psychosis at play? French playwrite and author Jean-Paul Sartre wrote about a wartime friend who had no problem with death camps. That did not stop him displaying on the mantelpiece a photo of a Jewish companion shot by the Gestapo.

Antisemitism, explained Sartre in his 1944 classic, “Anti-Semite and Jew” is not a bad opinion of Jews. It is a warped personality. The anti-Semite sees nothing amiss in combining hatred for the living Jew with reverence for the dead.

Today we would have to qualify the rule. Jews have become Israelis. When killed by Palestinian Arabs, reverence for the dead evaporates like mist when the sun comes up. A blatant smugness takes over that ‘Israelis got their just desserts.’ Isn’t this what the media catchphrases, ‘escalation’ and ‘cycle of violence’ mean? The Jews got what was coming to them.

Therein lies a tutorial, a hard one to stomach. Fighting antisemitism by ploughing cash into Holocaust centres and education invites Pillay types – antisemites with clout in law and politics – to shed a tear, observe a minute of silence and murmur into a hot mike, ‘God bless the Six Million.’ Tackling a pathology with bricks and mortar and course modules creates jobs. It build empires. And Nazism sprouts like a plant fed on nutrients.

Letting the Holocaust be forgotten is not just hard, it is costly. Professor Norman Finklestein may leave a vile taste, but his “Holocaust industry” contains more than grains of horrible truth. This after all is a global brand. The Simon Wiesenthal Centre rakes in and disburses millions in order that the world will never forget the Holocaust. There is something amiss when survivors live out their few remaining years in old age homes.

Back in Emperor Hadrian’s day, there weren’t Zionists. But the Jews proved a handful for Rome. It was difficult for them to please Hadrian. Once a member of the tribe passed the Imperial train and saluted the Emperor, who grew beside himself with rage.

“You a Jew dare to greet the Emperor. You shall pay with your life.” Later another Jew passed by. Warned by example, he did not acknowledge Hadrian. “You a Jew pass the Emperor without a greeting,” swore the tyrant. “You forfeit your life.” Turning to his bewildered courtiers he said, “I hate them. Whatever they do I find intolerable.”

Steve Apfel is a long established authority on anti-Zionism and prodigious author