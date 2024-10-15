Defense Minister Yoav Gallant discussed with families of those hostages still held captive in Gaza the possibility that Hamas would try to smuggle them out of Gaza, Kan Reshet Bet reported Tuesday morning.

"We must bring the hostages back," Gallant said. "We need it for you, but we need it no less for us, as a society."

"This is the Israeli narrative, the ABCs of Judaism. We were raised on this ethos. The country needs a broader perspective regarding the hostages, even if it comes at a heavier price."

Regarding the possibility that the hostages might be smuggled out of Gaza, Gallant said, "Anything is possible, but in my estimation, the chance is minimal. It would be very challenging, especially in an unfamiliar environment. Hamas does not feel comfortable with the hostages in Egypt, but there is always a chance - even if it is small."

On the Philadelphi Corridor, which runs parallel to the Egypt-Gaza border, he said that out of 200 tunnels, 10 were found on the road, all of them blocked on the Egyptian side.

Gallant's office responded to the report, saying: "The Defense Minister meets weekly with relatives of the hostages held in Gaza, listening to their words and responding to their questions. We will not discuss what is said in these conversations."