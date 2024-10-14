Dov Landau, a Holocaust survivor from Auschwitz, went out on Monday to the stairwell of his building in Tel Aviv during the alarms.

Haim Goldberg of Flash90 caught a picture of Landau in his camera. Landau mentioned that 16 of his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and sons-in-law are fighting on the various fronts of the war, in the north and south.

After the Holocaust, Landau immigrated to Israel and fought in the Hagana. In an interview to Ynet Landau said that he was also captured by the Jordanians: "I fought day and night so that Jerusalem would not fall, until Gush Etzion fell. 242 of our soldiers were killed. 242 martyrs."

"The Arab Legion overpowered us and they took me, along with another 350, into Jordanian captivity. In the morning I still heard David Ben Gurion declaring a Jewish state. They took us captive on the day the state was declared."

Regarding the situation today, Landau said: "I survived five years of the Holocaust, and there is nothing like what I personally experienced. That is why we need to eradicate evil, so that we can live here freely in our country without fear. Without fear of Hamas terrorists who are hiding in Rafah or anywhere else. On October 7 they were beasts, bloodsuckers. This is an attack that no one expected. No one knew what was happening."

"We need to exterminate them until the last one, otherwise we will continue to live here for many more years in fear that it will happen again. They are holding the hostages and it is impossible to make any agreement with them. They only want a ceasefire so that we will return the terrorists we have, so that they can rule over Israel from Gaza. This must not happen. I am proud of our soldiers in the current generation."