The UK government today (Monday) announced a new round of sanctions targeting senior Iranian military figures and organizations for their role in attempting to destabilize the Middle East.

The announcement states, "In response to Iran’s attack against Israel on 1 October, today’s package targets senior figures who facilitate this behavior, in the Islamic Republic of Iran Army, Iran’s Air Force, and the IRGC Intelligence Organisation."

"The package will also designate Farzanegan Propulsion Systems Design Bureau (FPSDB), which designs and manufactures parts that can be used in cruise missiles, as well as the Iranian Space Agency, which develops technologies that have applications in ballistic missile development," the announcement continues.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said, "Despite repeated warnings, the dangerous actions of Iran and its proxies are driving further escalation in the Middle East. Following its ballistic missile attack on Israel, we are holding Iran to account and exposing those who facilitated these acts. Alongside allies and partners, we will continue to take necessary measures to challenge Iran’s unacceptable threats and press for de-escalation across the region."

The Foreign Office stated, "Today’s announcement follows repeated warnings from the UK and international partners calling on Iran to cease its dangerous and escalatory activity across the Middle East. It also follows the G7 joint statement condemning Iran’s missile attack on Israel and outlined the necessary steps being taken in response."

The Foreign Secretary also discussed Iran’s actions with European partners at the EU Foreign Affairs Council today, where he continued to push for de-escalation across the region.

The individuals sanctioned today and are subject to a travel ban and asset freeze, include:

Abdolrahim Mousavi: Commander-in Chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army and a member of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council

Mohammad-Hossein Dadras: Deputy Commander-in Chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army

Hamid Vahedi: Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force

Mohammad Kazemi: Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Intelligence Chief

Habibollah Sayyari: Head of the Joint Staff of the Iranian Army and Deputy Chief for Coordination of the Iranian Army

Ali-Mohammad Naini: IRGC Spokesperson

Houssein Pourfarzaneh: Chief Engineer of Farzanegan Propulsion Systems Design Bureau (FPSDB)

The following organizations are also subject to an asset freeze:

Farzanegan Propulsion Systems Design Bureau (FPSDB): FPSDB designs and manufactures engine technology that can be used in cruise missiles

The Iranian Space Agency: The Iranian Space Agency develops space launch vehicle technologies, which have applications in ballistic missile development

The UK previously had over 400 sanctions imposed on Iran, including designations against the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in its entirety and many of those responsible for the recent attack on Israel

The UK will continue to work with international partners to hold Iran to account for its escalatory behavior in the Middle East and its attempts to undermine global security.

The UK is clear that a wider regional conflict must be avoided at all costs and is committed to working with partners to secure a ceasefire on all sides.

On October 1, Iran launched 181 ballistic missiles at Israel in the largest ballistic missile attack in world history.