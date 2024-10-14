The head of Palestinian affairs at Kan 11 News, Elior Levy, explains why he believes that the claims that Hezbollah is collapsing are "arrogant and boastful.”

Levy referred to reports and rumors that, "in the last few days Israeli officials have been talking in an arrogant and boasting way, claiming that 'Hezbollah is collapsing and we have destroyed most of its rocket array.'"

"It's simply amazing how much we don't learn anything in this country," Levy writes, adding that "Hezbollah has not collapsed. Hezbollah has countless more abilities. Whoever thinks that it is possible to destroy all of this in a month – is living in a dream, or wants the public to believe we are living in a dream.”

He points out that "the firing of the UAV last night into the heart of Israel and the barrages into the center and Haifa are just an example of this. There is more to come and it is important not to fall into a sense of false reality."

Yesterday morning, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and the head of the Strategy Division in the IDF, Major General Eliezer Toledano, held a security briefing with the ministers at the cabinet meeting. Gallant stated that "Hezbollah has less than a third of the rockets and missiles it had at the start of the war."

Gallant and Toledano said that Hezbollah's high command has been almost completely eliminated and that it has launched most of its rockets and has less than one third left.