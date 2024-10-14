A violent incident occurred on Sunday in Crown Heights, when a violent driver attacked a young Hasidic Jew after a car accident. The incident occurred near the intersection of Carroll Street and Albany Avenue.

According to evidence, the reckless driver drove wildly and tried to overtake the victim, which led to a collision between the two vehicles. When the victim got out of his car, the suspect violently attacked him.

Hashmirah volunteers quickly responded to the incident, detained the suspect and called the New York Police. After a joint investigation by Hashmirah and the police, the suspect was arrested and charged with assault and reckless driving.

Photographic evidence obtained by the Hashmirah reinforces the victim's version and shows the suspect crashing into the victim's vehicle, getting out of his vehicle and attacking the victim.

In a separate incident that occurred yesterday, Hashmirah helped locate a missing man with Down syndrome. The volunteers identified the missing person on security footage boarding the wrong school bus and took quick action to return him safely.

Following the events, Hashmirah calls on the residents of Crown Heights to install security cameras in their homes and businesses, in order to increase security in the neighborhood.