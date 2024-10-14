Arab car thief arrested: Border Police officers in central Israel noticed a suspicious vehicle traveling on Route 465 toward the Rantis Check Point.

Upon checking the vehicle's details, the officers found that it had been stolen earlier in the day from Holon.

The officers chased the suspect and arrested him. The officers found that the driver was a Palestinian Arab who had entered pre-1967 Israel illegally and had allegedly attempted to smuggle the vehicle back into Palestinian Authority-controlled territory.

The suspect was arrested and taken for questioning by the police.