IDF soldiers are continuing limited, localized, targeted raids based on precise intelligence against Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon.

During the raids, the soldiers eliminated dozens of terrorists in close-quarters encounters and aerial strikes.

The IAF struck approximately 200 Hezbollah terror targets, including launchers, anti-tank missile launch posts, terrorist infrastructure, and weapons storage facilities containing launchers, anti-tank missiles, RPG launchers, and munitions.

Simultaneously, IDF troops are continuing operational activity throughout the Gaza Strip, eliminating terrorists in close-quarters encounters and in aerial strikes. The troops continue to dismantle terrorist infrastructure sites and locate weaponry and tunnel shafts.

In one strike, a terrorist cell that shot an anti-tank missile toward the troops was struck by the IAF.