IDF forces operate in Lebanon
IDF soldiers are continuing limited, localized, targeted raids based on precise intelligence against Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon.

During the raids, the soldiers eliminated dozens of terrorists in close-quarters encounters and aerial strikes.

The IAF struck approximately 200 Hezbollah terror targets, including launchers, anti-tank missile launch posts, terrorist infrastructure, and weapons storage facilities containing launchers, anti-tank missiles, RPG launchers, and munitions.

Simultaneously, IDF troops are continuing operational activity throughout the Gaza Strip, eliminating terrorists in close-quarters encounters and in aerial strikes. The troops continue to dismantle terrorist infrastructure sites and locate weaponry and tunnel shafts.

In one strike, a terrorist cell that shot an anti-tank missile toward the troops was struck by the IAF.