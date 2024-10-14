Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), a member of the so-called Squad of anti-Israel lawmakers in Congress, again criticized Israel on Sunday over its counterterrorism operations in Gaza and called on the US to stop providing it with aid.

“Genocidal maniac Netanyahu is burning Palestinians alive, bombing hospitals, starving people, and killing aid workers,” Tlaib wrote in a post on X.

“When will our country stop funding this madness? When?” she added.

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, responded to Tlaib and wrote, “The only ones who burned children alive were your buddies over at Hamas.”

Tlaib, whose parents are Palestinian Arab, has continued her anti–Israel statements and actions during the war against Hamas in Gaza.

Tlaib criticized Israel’s alleged “apartheid system” after the Hamas October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, and also criticized the US for providing billions in funding “to support the apartheid government”.

She has refused to apologize or acknowledge fault in echoing the phrase "from the river to the sea," which she claimed represented Palestinian Arab freedom while most regard it as a call for Israel's extermination.

Tlaib also came under fire for a statement in which she accused the IDF of "bombing" a hospital in Gaza, which was actually hit by an Islamic Jihad rocket .

The congresswoman wore a keffiyeh to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech before a joint session of Congress in July, where she held up signs accusing Netanyahu of war crimes and genocide during the speech.