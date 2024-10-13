Thousands of Chassidim gathered in the Great Vizhnitzer Beit Midrash in Bnei Brak for Yom Kippur prayers, led by the Vizhnitzer Rebbe, Yisroel Hager.

The prayers attracted special attention, following recent reports about the Rebbe's health.

At the start of Yom Kippur, the Rebbe's publicly responded to rumors about his health. "I don't like it when people get into a panic and anxiety, on any issue - and not on this issue," the Rebbe told his followers.

"If you have to undergo a medical procedure, be calm and trust Hashem.'

He also added: "Of course you can and should pray, but God forbid do not become fearful and anxious, nor suffer from 'melancholy,’ but be joyful and trust in the Creator of the world."

The Rebbe called on his followers all over the world to take it upon themselves not to speak during prayers.

About a week ago, a notice was distributed to the members of the community on behalf of the Rebbe's administrator, stating that following a series of medical tests he had recently undergone, there was a need for "certain treatment."

The announcement emphasized that the Rebbe's daily routine would continue as usual, and asked the public to continue praying for his health.