Pouria Zeraati, an Iranian dissident journalist who lived in Britain until recently, was interviewed by the Sunday Times and said that one of the reasons that led him to leave the UK for Israel was because the Labour government has not banned the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, as they pledged

Pouria Zeraati, a presenter at Iran International, says he feels “much safer” after moving to Israel to continue to broadcast his weekly Farsi-language show.

Last March, he was attacked in southwest London by three men who managed to escape and the British authorities are currently working to extradite the three, who escaped to an unknown country in Eastern Europe.

According to estimates, the three are members of an organized crime organization, hired by Iran to carry out the stabbing, as a "warning" to its opponents.

Zeraati was stabbed repeatedly in the back of his leg.

Later he attacked the new government in Britain for not banning the Revolutionary Guards: "When Labor ran a campaign before the elections, it said it would categorize the Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organization, but it hasn’t done anything about this," he said.

"They just reimposed some nonsense sanctions against the Quds Force units, to show that they are dealing with the matter ... This policy is not working,” he concluded.