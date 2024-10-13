Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon addressed accusations by UNIFIL that the IDF assaulted its positions in southern Lebanon.

"The details of the incident involving UNIFIL soldiers in southern Lebanon are currently being investigated," Danon opened.

With this, he stated: "Hezbollah terrorists are using UNIFIL outposts as hiding places and as places of ambushes. The UN's insistence on keeping the UNIFIL soldiers in the line of fire is incomprehensible.

"For 18 years, UNIFIL personnel ignored the Hezbollah bases along the border and did not report any Resolution 1701 violations, which states that only the Lebanese army is allowed to operate in the area.

The Ambassador noted: "Now, while the IDF is working against the terrorist organization Hezbollah, we requested that UNIFIL forces move five kilometers north of the border in order to stay it out of the line of fire. Unfortunately, at this time, this request has not been accepted.

"In the coming days, we will continue to promote a dialogue on this issue with the relevant parties at the UN."

Earlier in the day the UN body tasked with keeping the peace between Israel and Lebanon charged that two IDF tanks destroyed the main gate of one of its positions in Ramyah.

According to the organization: "At around 4:30 a.m., while peacekeepers were in shelters, two IDF Merkava tanks destroyed the position’s main gate and forcibly entered the position. They requested multiple times that the base turn out its lights. The tanks left about 45 minutes later after UNIFIL protested through our liaison mechanism, saying that IDF presence was putting peacekeepers in danger."

It added: "At around 6:40 a.m., peacekeepers at the same position reported the firing of several rounds 100 meters north, which emitted smoke. Despite putting on protective masks, fifteen peacekeepers suffered effects, including skin irritation and gastrointestinal reactions, after the smoke entered the camp. The peacekeepers are receiving treatment."

The IDF commented on the incident: "Earlier today (Sunday), a large barrage of anti-tank missiles was fired toward IDF troops in southern Lebanon.

"During the attack, two IDF soldiers were severely injured and multiple other soldiers were lightly and moderately injured. Their families have been notified.

"An initial review showed that an IDF tank that was trying to evacuate injured soldiers while still under fire backed several meters into a UNIFIL post.

"Once the enemy fire stopped, and following the evacuation of the injured soldiers, the tank left the post.

"During the incident, a smoke screen was used to provide cover for the evacuation of the injured soldiers. IDF soldiers maintained coordination with UNIFIL.

"Throughout the entirety of the incident, no danger was posed to UNIFIL forces by the IDF activity."