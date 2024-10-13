The authentic and colorful market in Jerusalem's Mahane Yehuda market continues a fifty-year tradition, selling Arba'at Haminim (The Four Species) for Sukkot (The Feast of Tabernacles).

About forty stalls opened in the market this week and farmers from the north and the south also participated in the sale.

Israel National News - Arutz Sheva was at the market and heard about the increase in prices resulting from the war and the difficulty in obtaining Yemenite etrogs (citrons) and hadasim (myrtle) from Moshav Nov in the Golan.

