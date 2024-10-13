Over the past week, the reserve forces of the 146th Division have been engaged in dismantling underground infrastructure in southern Lebanon. The forces identified dozens of tunnel shafts in rough, mountainous terrain that led to underground infrastructure, combat sites, and Hezbollah posts used to carry out attacks on Israel in recent months.

To date, in targeted raids and ground operations in southern Lebanon, the division's forces have eliminated over 100 terrorists and located and destroyed dozens of tunnel shafts and terrorist infrastructure. Additionally, more than 50 rocket launchers and over 60 Hezbollah command posts have been destroyed.

Forces from the 205th Brigade uncovered underground infrastructure approximately 120 meters long and two meters deep, located about half a kilometer from the border. The tunnel contained equipment used by terrorists for prolonged stays, including electrical infrastructure, ventilation ducts and two rooms used for storing weapons and ammunition.

The tunnel was initially discovered several months ago during targeted raids conducted by the IDF in southern Lebanon and has now been destroyed by the brigade’s forces.